Implements AMRA into protection platform

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Aegon UK adds electronic permissions for medical record access

Aegon UK has implemented a new function to its online protection applications whereby clients will be able to access individual medical reports without requiring an electronic or physical signature.

The Access to Medical Reports Act (AMRA) is aimed at increasing efficiency for advisers in obtaining permission from a client to request a medical report and will be added to Aegon's online protection dashboard, which launched earlier this year.

As part of the changes to the platform, AMRA will remove the requirement for a 'wet' signature (a physical signature using pen and paper) and streamlined the process to include a tick box confirmation on the application form. 

The change to Aegon's platform also circumnavigates the need for an electronic signature.

The update was supported by UnderwriteMe, who also helped build the adviser dashboard and will be available to use via the Protection Platform.

Helen Morris, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon UK, said: "Following the launch of the online protection dashboard earlier this year, the electronic access to medical records solution is another milestone in this commitment to streamlining our processes."

"It removes the barrier of separate forms with a wet signature to help more families and businesses secure their protection needs quicker and easier."

Simon Jacobs, business development director at UnderwriteMe, added: "At UnderwriteMe, we pride ourselves on improving the protection customer journey. Speeding up the access to medical records will reduce the time taken to get customers the peace of mind they need."

"Our partnership with Aegon will continue to use technology to improve the adviser and customer experience alike."

Hemma Visavadia
