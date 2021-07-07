Financial wellbeing directly linked to use of financial advice: Aegon UK

Aegon's Financial Wellbeing Index, based on a representative survey of 10,000 people across UK sectors, found that that just 10% of people who have never used any financial advice are "fortunate to combine healthy finances and a positive money mindset."

This is compared to 44% of those who have an ongoing relationship with a financial adviser and 23% who have occasionally used a financial adviser.

However, the report also highlights that the positive correlation between advice and financial wellbeing stems primarily from advisers helping clients accumulate wealth and "not necessarily because they make them happier."

Aegon stated that this finding highlights an opportunity for financial advisers to future-proof their relationships with clients by influencing their financial wellbeing on a deeper level.

Ronnie Taylor, chief distribution officer at Aegon UK, commented that the UK is undergoing a growing moment which examines issues beyond wealth, with financial advice and planning "growing at speed" focused on behaviours, feelings and attitudes.

"This approach doesn't start with the money, it starts with the vision. The hopes, anxieties, relationships, influences alongside attitudes to life, family and work are all core to the financial wellbeing of a client and should be given as much attention than the amount of investible assets. Planning a financial future based on a client's purpose as well as their financial needs is likely to lead to better financial wellbeing for both the client and your business," Taylor said.

"Insight like this can deliver a more fulfilling client experience with better outcomes for clients and long-term, valuable client relationships for advisers.

Taylor added that although the affordability of financial advice can often present a barrier for clients, protection is a prime example that this is not always the case.

"For someone who likes to feel safe and wants to be prepared for all life can throw at them, the financial safety net protection provides could be a real boost to their financial wellbeing," he said.