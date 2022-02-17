IFW adds new members to board

Ruth Sturkey and Clive Waller join

clock • 1 min read
The Initiative for Financial Wellbeing (IFW) has appointed Ruth Sturkey as its new vice chair and Clive Waller as an ambassador.

Sturkey is currently a non-executive director of Paradigm Norton, which merged with financial planning firm, The Red House, of which she is co-founder.

Waller, chairman at the Investment Network and managing director at CWC Research, brings over 35 years' experience of working with financial advisers, as well as running a members-only forum within the investment industry.

In their new positions, both will aim to support the IFW in pushing for changes within the financial services industry.

The IFW is a non-profit membership-based organisation, which launched in September 2019. It provides research, tools and knowledge focused on financial wellbeing and has worked with a number of partners, including Aegon UK.

Nick Marsh, chief executive of the IFW, said  both Sturkey and Waller are "lending us their considerable financial knowledge and credibility to our cause."

"We're looking forward to working with them both as we focus on change for good, raising awareness of how financial wellbeing can be utilised as a tool offering far-reaching benefits to advisors, planners and coaches, and, as a result, their clients," he concluded.

