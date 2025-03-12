Interactive video: The value of income protection goes beyond the safety net

In this interactive video, explore why value-added services and a holistic approach to the income protection conversation can lead to higher client satisfaction and loyalty. Discover how to start the conversation using health and wellbeing services.
In this interactive video, explore why value-added services and a holistic approach to the income protection conversation can lead to higher client satisfaction and loyalty. Discover how to start the conversation using health and wellbeing services.
Offering value-added services to suit your client's individual needs demonstrates a genuine interest in their overall well-being, not just their financial needs.
The income protection conversation can be a tricky one to have
"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"
According to latest ReMark report
Women within executive teams have grown to 32%