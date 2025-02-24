Partner Insight: Income protection is a crucial conversation for all ages

Financial resilience is essential to safeguard against unexpected life events. Yet, many individuals, particularly younger generations, remain underprotected.

In this Q&A, Catherine Trimble, Head of Intermediary Distribution for Protection at Scottish Widows discusses financial resilience and why barriers like product complexity and adviser education hinder progress.

Read the full Q&A with Catherine for insights which groups are under protected and why, what the barriers to protection are and what challenges advisers are facing when it comes to income protection in this digital experience from Scottish Widows.

Brought to you by COVER in association with Scottish Widows. By clicking "Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

