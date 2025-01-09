Partner Insight Video: Financial stability and the reality of everyday accidents

Everyday accidents and illnesses are more common than we think, yet the financial implications often go unnoticed. The MetLife Everyday Risk Report highlights the urgent need to address this gap in protection

Everyday accidents and illnesses are a significant and often overlooked financial burden, according to new research from MetLife. From falls and trips to unforeseen medical diagnoses, these common events affect individuals and families across all demographics. Yet, the lack of awareness around these risks leaves many underprepared for their financial impact.

For example, MetLife's Everyday Risk Report 2024 reveals that 1 in 10 hospital visits are due to accidents, with 76% resulting in admission. Combined with statistics showing that nearly half of UK families have less than £1,500 in savings, the need for accessible, affordable protection becomes clear. However, traditional policies like income protection and life insurance don't fully address the smaller, more frequent risks that strain budgets and disrupt lives.

By understanding these everyday risks, advisers can better tailor conversations to clients' real-world needs, helping them safeguard their financial stability against life's smaller, yet impactful, disruptions.   Find out more in the video below.

