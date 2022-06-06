Partner insight: What ESG means for the life insurance industry

The role of insurance is to provide long-term financial protection to people, and this is naturally orientated towards social good. Pacific Life Re fulfils its mission as a company through a focus on ethical care, social good, long-term investment decisions and sustainable principles.

For example, we want social good in our working environment. We praise diversity and inclusion because they reflect our society. They boost creativity and innovation. We care for the physical and mental wellbeing of our people simply because they are our biggest asset.

With a long-term outlook, sustainability is not just a buzzword. It's the way the entire business is managed and how long-term value for the benefit of the planet is delivered. Investment, through the funding of companies, technologies and ideas that are aligned with ESG principles, is the most critical pillar of the firm's ESG strategy.

Pushing ESG further in the firm's self-compliance standards means that every decision is made with these principles in mind and documented throughout board and team levels, products and throughout the workplace.

For more on the role of ESG in life insurance, watch our exclusive An Audience With interview with Vincent Lepez