Partner Insight: How preventative healthcare innovation became the future of PMI

Last year, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the UK, NHS waiting lists stood at the highest level since records began.

This saw demand for protection and health insurance and other healthcare related added-value services they provide to soar. Companies looked to quickly expand their primary care offerings in order to support the health of the UK.

Somewhere amidst these missed, rescheduled, or avoided appointments, there was a strong realisation that the need for innovative healthcare solutions, and for individuals to take control of their health had become essential. When services such as your local GP, physiotherapy and even face-to-face counselling was cut off, patients needed to find solutions for their worries.

For many seeking answers, the solution was to focus on preventative healthcare tools.

Prexentative healthcare services for employers is becoming ever more important in the age of post-Covid-19: the top reasons for workplace absence are often minor illnesses followed by stress. And it is no secret that instances of stress, anxiety and depression have increased as a result of multiple lockdowns and strict social distancing rules over the past year.

Yet by addressing wellbeing at work, employers are able to increase the productivity of their employees by as much as 12%. What's more, people with a mental illness are more likely to have a preventable physical condition. Yet a combined mental health and GP offering from one supplier provides employees with well-rounded support and employers with less paperwork. The result of this also means almost 90% of organisations with health and wellbeing activity report positive outcomes.

What's more, education and prevention of ill-health is a primary area for employers to dedicate healthcare spend on in 2021, as the importance of wellbeing in the workplace gathers momentum.

How are health insurers making use of this growing opportunity?