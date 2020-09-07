What are the health and wellbeing implications of lockdown?

‘A perfect storm’

What are the health and wellbeing implications of lockdown?
  • Andrew Gething
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

MorganAsh’s Andrew Gething explores the psychological and social side-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

Since March 2020, when full lockdown was implemented in the UK, there has been growing speculation about the current and long-term effects on people's health - and how this will affect both the wellbeing of individuals and the future of the workplace. Lockdown represented an unprecedented shift in the way we socialise as a nation. Negative effects from this are not unexpected: our nature as social animals has long been recognised - as a dominant force that shapes our behaviour - even if we accept...

To continue reading...

More on Individual Protection