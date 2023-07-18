COVER Excellence Awards 2023: Now open for submissions!

With 26 awards up for grabs in this year's programme, the COVER Excellence Awards 2023 promises to be a must-attend date in the life, protection and health insurance calendar.

We invite you to join us in our celebration at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London (St Paul's) by entering the awards and showcasing your contribution to the industry.

Visit the Excellence Awards 2023 event page for everything you need to know

Submissions across all provider and intermediary categories are now open for entries. As was the case in 2022, COVER has streamlined the process for provider categories by removing the nominations stage and focusing solely on submissions.

The deadline for entries in all categories is 1 September.

There is a return to the programme for the Health Intermediary of the Year award alongside its Protection counterpart, while there will be a Rising Star announced for both provide and intermediary sides of the industry.

Alongside the individual product categories for providers, the group categories have been simplified to reflect the best product and service offering on the market through the Outstanding Group Health Provider and Outstanding Group Protection Provider awards.

As usual, the winners of the COVER Excellence Awards - announced during an evening ceremony on 2nd November - will be chosen by a panel of top industry experts and follow on from the COVER Protection & Health Summit taking place during the day.

Visit the Excellence Awards 2023 event page for everything you need to know

Registrations are also now open for this year's Summit, with further details on sessions and speakers to be announced in due course.

Under the tagline Raising the Standards, this year's Summit will explore how the industry can, and must, ensure that standards are continuously improved across product design and the customer journey, internal processes and external communications, all in the context of the Consumer Duty and cost of living crisis.

Listen to panel discussions with industry leaders on how to overcome some of the biggest challenges facing the industry, be involved in the conversation with engaging workshops where you can ask the questions and get advice and feedback from our experts.

Register your place at the COVER Protection & Health Summit 2023 here