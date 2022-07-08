COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Awards ceremony on 28 September

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

COVER is delighted to announce the shortlists for the Customer Care Awards 2022, with winners to be announced during a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London on 28 September.

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

The Customer Care Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on 28 September at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted!

Best Health & Wellness Offering

  • AIG Life
  • The Exeter
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • YuLife

Best Mental Health Support Service

  • AIG Life
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Customer Care Champion

  • Jemma Crothers, Cirencester Friendly
  • Phil Dean, Aviva
  • Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance
  • Beth Husted, Unum UK
  • Lisa Jordan, Aviva

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • AXA - Global Healthcare
  • British Friendly
  • Caspian Insurance
  • Freedom Health Insurance
  • MetLife
  • Scottish Widows
  • Unum UK
  • Zurich

Intermediary Support Champion

  • Suzanne Burt, Aviva
  • Steve Evans, Scottish Widows
  • Danny Marshall, Legal & General
  • Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly
  • Alan Thompson, Scottish Widows
  • Ashley Tonge, Zurich

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)

  • Blue Zinc
  • HCB Group
  • Inuvi
  • Red Arc
  • Square Health

Outstanding Business Development Team

  • Aviva
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Scottish Widows
  • Shepherds Friendly

Outstanding Case Study Success

  • Equipsme
  • HSBC Life & Swiss Re
  • Legal & General
  • Swiss Re
  • Zurich

Outstanding Claims Management Team

  • British Friendly
  • Holloway Friendly
  • HSBC Life
  • LV=
  • MetLife
  • Scottish Widows
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • Unum UK
  • Zurich

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

  • AIG Life
  • Freedom Health Insurance
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Vitality

Outstanding Marketing Team

  • AIG Life
  • AXA Health
  • Legal & General
  • Vitality
  • William Russell
  • Zurich

Outstanding New Partnership

  • Guardian
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

  • Michael Allison, Paradigm Protect
  • Steve Casey, Square Health
  • Suzy Esson, Holloway Friendly
  • Tracy Garrard, AXA Health
  • Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Outstanding Underwriting Team

  • AIG Life
  • Holloway Friendly
  • HSBC Life
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Scottish Widows
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • Zurich

Outstanding Use of Technology

  • Cirencester Friendly
  • MetLife
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Young Insurance Person of the Year

  • Matt Crouch, MetLife
  • Sam Fisher, Aviva
  • Lisa Matthews, Guardian
  • Juliette Meads, Vitality
  • Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows
  • Ellie Tighe, Aviva
  • Bradley Walters, Legal & General

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

PFS reinstates chief executive role

Broker Eunisure enters liquidation

More on Individual Protection

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Awards ceremony on 28 September

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Stonebridge targets protection gap with platform upgrade
Individual Protection

Stonebridge targets protection gap with platform upgrade

Throughout mortgage process

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 July 2022 • 1 min read
PFS reinstates chief executive role
Insurer

PFS reinstates chief executive role

'New candidate in place before end of summer'

Julia Bahr
clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!

Championing protection and health insurance for 25 years

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting
Individual Protection

Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting

Bluezone Insurance prepares to enter UK life market

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read
The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read