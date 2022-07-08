COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.

We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.

The Customer Care Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on 28 September at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted!

Best Health & Wellness Offering

AIG Life

The Exeter

Unum UK

Vitality

YuLife

Best Mental Health Support Service

AIG Life

Unum UK

Vitality

Zurich

Customer Care Champion

Jemma Crothers, Cirencester Friendly

Phil Dean, Aviva

Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance

Beth Husted, Unum UK

Lisa Jordan, Aviva

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

AIG Life

Aviva

AXA - Global Healthcare

British Friendly

Caspian Insurance

Freedom Health Insurance

MetLife

Scottish Widows

Unum UK

Zurich

Intermediary Support Champion

Suzanne Burt, Aviva

Steve Evans, Scottish Widows

Danny Marshall, Legal & General

Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly

Alan Thompson, Scottish Widows

Ashley Tonge, Zurich

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)

Blue Zinc

HCB Group

Inuvi

Red Arc

Square Health

Outstanding Business Development Team

Aviva

Legal & General

LV=

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

Outstanding Case Study Success

Equipsme

HSBC Life & Swiss Re

Legal & General

Swiss Re

Zurich

Outstanding Claims Management Team

British Friendly

Holloway Friendly

HSBC Life

LV=

MetLife

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Unum UK

Zurich

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

AIG Life

Freedom Health Insurance

Legal & General

LV=

Vitality

Outstanding Marketing Team

AIG Life

AXA Health

Legal & General

Vitality

William Russell

Zurich

Outstanding New Partnership

Guardian

Shepherds Friendly

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

Michael Allison, Paradigm Protect

Steve Casey, Square Health

Suzy Esson, Holloway Friendly

Tracy Garrard, AXA Health

Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Outstanding Underwriting Team

AIG Life

Holloway Friendly

HSBC Life

Legal & General

LV=

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Zurich

Outstanding Use of Technology

Cirencester Friendly

MetLife

Vitality

Zurich

Young Insurance Person of the Year