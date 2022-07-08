COVER Customer Care Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

COVER is delighted to announce the shortlists for the Customer Care Awards 2022, with winners to be announced during a ceremony at Montcalm Marble Arch, London on 28 September.
At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.
The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.
There are 12 awards aimed at organisations and four open to individual applicants, including the coveted Outstanding Protection and Health Leader and Young Insurance Person of the Year awards.
We also have new categories for 2022, including Outstanding Case Study Success, Outstanding Use of Technology and Outstanding New Partnership.
The Customer Care Awards 2022 ceremony will take place on 28 September at Montcalm Marble Arch, London, following the Claims & Underwriting Forum taking place earlier in the day.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted!
Best Health & Wellness Offering
- AIG Life
- The Exeter
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- YuLife
Best Mental Health Support Service
- AIG Life
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- Zurich
Customer Care Champion
- Jemma Crothers, Cirencester Friendly
- Phil Dean, Aviva
- Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance
- Beth Husted, Unum UK
- Lisa Jordan, Aviva
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- AXA - Global Healthcare
- British Friendly
- Caspian Insurance
- Freedom Health Insurance
- MetLife
- Scottish Widows
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Intermediary Support Champion
- Suzanne Burt, Aviva
- Steve Evans, Scottish Widows
- Danny Marshall, Legal & General
- Josh Padfield, Cirencester Friendly
- Alan Thompson, Scottish Widows
- Ashley Tonge, Zurich
Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)
- Blue Zinc
- HCB Group
- Inuvi
- Red Arc
- Square Health
Outstanding Business Development Team
- Aviva
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
Outstanding Case Study Success
- Equipsme
- HSBC Life & Swiss Re
- Legal & General
- Swiss Re
- Zurich
Outstanding Claims Management Team
- British Friendly
- Holloway Friendly
- HSBC Life
- LV=
- MetLife
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- The Exeter
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
- AIG Life
- Freedom Health Insurance
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Vitality
Outstanding Marketing Team
- AIG Life
- AXA Health
- Legal & General
- Vitality
- William Russell
- Zurich
Outstanding New Partnership
- Guardian
- Shepherds Friendly
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader
- Michael Allison, Paradigm Protect
- Steve Casey, Square Health
- Suzy Esson, Holloway Friendly
- Tracy Garrard, AXA Health
- Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Outstanding Underwriting Team
- AIG Life
- Holloway Friendly
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- The Exeter
- Zurich
Outstanding Use of Technology
- Cirencester Friendly
- MetLife
- Vitality
- Zurich
Young Insurance Person of the Year
- Matt Crouch, MetLife
- Sam Fisher, Aviva
- Lisa Matthews, Guardian
- Juliette Meads, Vitality
- Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows
- Ellie Tighe, Aviva
- Bradley Walters, Legal & General