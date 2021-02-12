Health insurance sector reacts to NHS reform

White paper setting out plans to restructure NHS England was published yesterday

Plans to centralise NHS England decision-making and shift power towards MPs were unveiled by Matt Hancock yesterday.

Described as a "joined up" approach by the Health Secretary, the reforms are designed to remove bureaucracy and prevent the need to fund and provide individual care through multiple organisations.

The proposals include doing away with tendering, which sees private companies compete to win contracts to run services. It is thought this approach has often made it difficult for councils and various parts of the NHS to work together and pool budgets through a single, centralised body.

Bringing together the best of NHS services and the best of non-NHS services ultimately benefits patients.

Brought in to reverse David Cameron's 2012 NHS reforms, it is thought the proposed roll out has been catalysed by the pandemic. MPs argue that the health service will be in a better position to deal with an ageing population and rising complex health conditions.

HealthHero medical director Dr Ben Littlewood-Hillsdon welcomed the concept of the NHS and local authorities working more closely together to provide a more integrated and informed service to patients. "NHS England driven enhanced integration between health services and social care should provide a more connected and holistic patient care experience," he said.

Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare director, said that while a plan to enable greater integration, reduce bureaucracy, increase efficiency and support the way the NHS and social care work together "sounds nice", he added: "Motivational speeches are one thing, where the rubber truly hits the road is another."

He said restructuring of a "huge and complex" organisation such as the NHS is something that needs to be done carefully and that the main priority at this time should be on getting though the ongoing challenges pandemic and saving lives.

In light of the proposals to shake up the way private organisations work in partnership, Dr Littlewood-Hillson said he expects non-NHS providers to continue to deliver their specialist services and products to the NHS.

"Bringing together the best of NHS services and the best of non-NHS services ultimately benefits patients the most as well as delivering a more efficient NHS," he said. "Specialist providers provide local intelligence, infrastructure and innovation to the NHS."

He added that Doctorlink, which is now part of HealthHero, works closely with the NHS and regulatory bodies to help define quality standards and frameworks.

Private Healthcare Information Network's CEO Matt James said: "The NHS ‘Blueprint' seems to focus on internal processes, with little direct impact for patients. If the intended result is greater effectiveness, then that is surely welcome. The key test will be whether care feels more joined-up and effective to patients, rather than simply changing the relationships between organisations."

PMI demand

Feiner said he has seen an uptick in requests from the general public for private medical insurance (PMI) in the face of NHS waiting times and uncertainty around healthcare.

"I do hope that whatever changes are made within the NHS, this truly does help to increase the capacity of the NHS because clearly people are suffering," he said.

"Given the fact we do not really have any idea on timings I think we will continue to see a spike in requests for help to put in place suitable PMI options. Although the vaccination programme is well under way it will certainly be a few months until things hopefully start to abate and meanwhile people are concerned overall for their employees and families health and wellbeing."

Feiner also confirmed that in response (and actually even before the pandemic), there has been a trend in the market towards directional care plans, which help guide clients to select consultants and experts, while offering lower entry price points. "These open the scope for more people to enter the market and take out PMI for themselves," he said.

Feiner concluded that the role of health insurance has changed amid the pandemic "as it has clearly highlighted the importance for having adequate access to healthcare facilities".

He said: "We receive multiple calls every day with requests for help and when we ask what has prompted their enquiry, the very common response has been ‘we can see the NHS is under immense pressure and we don't want to find ourselves having to wait for access to important treatment'. This alongside the digital innovations being offered (GP services and helplines) means that the role of PMI due to and during the pandemic has become ever more important."