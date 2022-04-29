Women in Protection & Health Awards: All the winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the winners of the second Women in Protection & Health Awards programme.
The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last night (28 April) to celebrate the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022.
Hosted by sports broadcaster and former professional, Jo Ankier, the ceremony drew over 250 representatives of the protection and health insurance world to honour the achievements and talents of the industry's leading women.
The big winners of the evening were iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, who picked up the title of Woman of the Year - Technology and the coveted Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award, while MetLife's Rupinder Bahra also collected two awards on the night for Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support and Business Development Manager of the Year.
Bupa's Alaana Woods scooped the Inspirational Leader of the Year award, while The Protection Parent's Karla Edwards was named as this year's Rising Star and Future Proof's Karen Searle was named Adviser of the Year.
There was another award for Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles, who accepted the Diversity & Inclusivity Champion of the Year via video, and Towergate Health & Protection's Zanele Sibanda and Zurich's Nicky Bray won the Mentor of the Year and Unsung Hero awards respectively.
Meanwhile, AIG Life collected the enterprise-focused award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion.
The photo gallery of all the winners can be found here.
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and highly commended entries:
Business Development Manager of the Year
Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Woman of the Year - Technology
Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Winner: Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Tower Watson
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
Highly Commended: Lorraine Donald, British Friendly
Winner: Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance
Woman of the Year - Propositions
Highly Commended: Katie Bird, Bupa & Vikki Jefferies, PRIMIS
Winner: Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
Woman of the Year - Claims
Highly Commended: Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
Winner: Fiona Greenwood, Aviva
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
Winner: Helen Croft, AIG Life
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
Highly Commended: Hannah Baker, LV=
Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Mentor of the Year
Highly Commended: Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows
Winner: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Most Inspiring Returner
Winner: Rachel Wrigley, Bupa
Rising Star
Highly Commended: Anna Hayes, YuLife
Winner: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Unsung Hero
Winner: Nicky Bray, Zurich
Diversity & Inclusivity Champion of the Year
Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: AIG Life
Adviser of the Year
Highly Commended: Karen Chambers, St. James' Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
Winner: Karen Searle, St. James' Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
Inspirational Leader of the Year
Winner: Alaana Woods, Bupa
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline