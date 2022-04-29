Women in Protection & Health Awards: All the winners revealed!

The best and brightest of the protection and health insurance industry came together at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last night (28 April) to celebrate the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022.

Hosted by sports broadcaster and former professional, Jo Ankier, the ceremony drew over 250 representatives of the protection and health insurance world to honour the achievements and talents of the industry's leading women.

The big winners of the evening were iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, who picked up the title of Woman of the Year - Technology and the coveted Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award, while MetLife's Rupinder Bahra also collected two awards on the night for Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support and Business Development Manager of the Year.

Bupa's Alaana Woods scooped the Inspirational Leader of the Year award, while The Protection Parent's Karla Edwards was named as this year's Rising Star and Future Proof's Karen Searle was named Adviser of the Year.

There was another award for Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles, who accepted the Diversity & Inclusivity Champion of the Year via video, and Towergate Health & Protection's Zanele Sibanda and Zurich's Nicky Bray won the Mentor of the Year and Unsung Hero awards respectively.

Meanwhile, AIG Life collected the enterprise-focused award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion.

The photo gallery of all the winners can be found here.

Congratulations to all of this year's winners and highly commended entries:

Business Development Manager of the Year

Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK

Woman of the Year - Technology

Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Winner: Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Tower Watson

Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Highly Commended: Lorraine Donald, British Friendly

Winner: Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance

Woman of the Year - Propositions

Highly Commended: Katie Bird, Bupa & Vikki Jefferies, PRIMIS

Winner: Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows

Woman of the Year - Claims

Highly Commended: Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch

Winner: Fiona Greenwood, Aviva

Woman of the Year - Underwriting

Winner: Helen Croft, AIG Life

Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Highly Commended: Hannah Baker, LV=

Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK

Mentor of the Year

Highly Commended: Rose St Louis, Scottish Widows

Winner: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

Most Inspiring Returner

Winner: Rachel Wrigley, Bupa

Rising Star

Highly Commended: Anna Hayes, YuLife

Winner: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Unsung Hero

Winner: Nicky Bray, Zurich

Diversity & Inclusivity Champion of the Year

Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Winner: AIG Life

Adviser of the Year

Highly Commended: Karen Chambers, St. James' Place Protection Planning - Future Proof

Winner: Karen Searle, St. James' Place Protection Planning - Future Proof

Inspirational Leader of the Year

Winner: Alaana Woods, Bupa

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline