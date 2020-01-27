Income protection: What's next for rehabilitation?

Monica Garcia explores the past 10 years. And takes a look forward…

Let me share with you how I have seen the provision of rehabilitation support evolve in the UK's income protection (IP) market over the past 10 years, and what I believe are the next steps to ensure rehabilitation initiatives meet evidence based standards are cost effective, and are valued by the end consumer. Early Intervention? Once upon a time… I remember back in 2010, I was thrilled to work on what was the first telephone-based early intervention (EI) rehabilitation programme for common...