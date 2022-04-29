COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Winner's photo gallery

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022
Business Development Manager of the Year
Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Woman of the Year - Technology
Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Woman of the Year - Marketing
Winner: Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Tower Watson
Woman of the Year – Customer Support
Winner: Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance
Woman of the Year - Propositions
Winner: Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows (award collected by Amit Mistry)
Highly Commended: Vikki Jefferies, PRIMISHighly Commended: Katie Bird, Bupa
Woman of the Year – Claims
Winner: Fiona Greenwood, Aviva
Highly Commended: Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
Winner: Helen Croft, AIG Life
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
Winner: Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Highly Commended: Hannah Baker, LV=
Mentor of the Year
Winner: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Highly Commended: Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group
Most Inspiring Returner
Winner: Rachel Wrigley, Bupa
Rising Star
Winner: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Highly Commended: Anna Hayes, YuLife
Unsung Hero
Winner: Nicky Bray, Zurich
Diversity & Inclusivity Champion of the Year
Winner: Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: AIG Life (collected by Shalini Pandita, chief compliance officer)
Adviser of the Year, sponsored by HSBC LifeAward presented by Mitch Barker, head of product and chief distribution officer
Winner: Karen Searle, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
Highly Commended: Karen Chambers, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
Inspirational Leader of the Year
Winner: Alaana Woods, Bupa
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
