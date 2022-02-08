Moving with the times: Getting more from protection conversations

The world today is very different to the one prior to the pandemic.

It is being shaped by various social trends - perhaps most notably a much greater awareness of our physical and financial vulnerability, and our mental health and wellbeing too. All this is set against a backdrop of growing challenges facing the young, an aging population and a generation crying out for increasing levels of diversity and inclusion.

So how are financial advisers adapting to this changing world?

Such dynamics are inevitably influencing client conversations, offering advisers the opportunity to use the most relevant topics and trends of the day as building blocks when it comes to meeting the needs of customers.

We kick things off by exploring five areas that financial advisers can no longer avoid given this rapidly evolving world we are living in. The article covers issues such as the need to fund later life options given the ongoing social care crisis, the importance of signposting and encouraging clients to make positive lifestyle choices, among other hot topics.

Next, we take a more in-depth look at the way leading industry thinkers in the intermediary market are approaching vulnerable customers, an area that has seen significant scrutiny from the regulator in recent times.

Our final article, contributed by Vitality, quizzes protection advisers on how they are using the extra value available within protection plans to not just benefit their clients, but boost their business too.

We hope this guide helps to both inspire and entertain, while providing some practical support to improve adviser conversations in the post-pandemic era.

