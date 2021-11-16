Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

COVER is delighted to reveal the full list of individual and company nominees for the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards.
The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.
There were over 500 total nominations for outstanding individuals and companies longlisted for the 2022 iteration of the awards, demonstrating the depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.
Comprised primarily of women working within the life, protection and health insurance industry, there are a handful of men included in the list as a response to the Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year.
There are also 10 companies nominated within the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion award category.
All nominated individuals and firms will be contacted by COVER this week with information on how to submit their entry forms across the 17 categories. Nominees that do not submit the entry form will not be move to the short-listing phase of the awards.
The prestigious awards event will take place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Thursday 28 April 2022. To book a table or find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].
Visit the event website for more information about the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards.
Individual Nominations:
Abbie Johnson, YuLife
Abbie Marlow, Swiss Re
Adriana Wojtecka, Umbrella Protect
Aimee Flowerdew, Capita
Alaana Woods, Bupa
Aleksandra Gvozdenovic, The Exeter
Alex Capstick, Risk Assured
Alexandra McHugh, HSBC Life
Alexandra Monteith, The Insurance Surgery
Ali Crossley, Legal & General
Alisa Wallington, iPipeline
Alison Burke, Aviva
Alison Esson, AIG Life
Alix Gray, Stonebridge Protect
Allyson Gayle, Premier Benefit Solutions
Alyson Perry, Sesame Bankhall Group
Amanda Breslin, Aviva
Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
Amanda Moore, LifeSearch
Amanda Stevens, Aviva
Amber Scott, Aviva
Amy Jenney, Cura Financial Services
Amy Wilson, The Right Mortgage & Protection Network
Andrew Parker, LifeSearch
Anna Glod, Umbrella Protect
Anna Hayes, YuLife
Anna Warszewska, Umbrella Protect
Annabel Harvey, Barclays
Anne-Marie Barleycorn, Drewberry
Annmarie Bayley, Pacific Life Re
Atul N Patel (Ajay), Regency Financial Services
Avin Talabani, William Russell
Aziza Bhana, LifeSearch
Barbara Stanley, LifeSearch
Becki Dove, Aviva
Becky Hogan, Bupa
Bethan Jones, LifeSearch
Bozena Komorowska-fafara, Umbrella Protect
Cali Gold, YuLife
Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Caroline Froude, Guardian
Caroline Pain, Aetna International
Caroline Smith, AIG Life
Carolyn Hayre, AIG Life
Catherine Brooks, Simplyhealth
Catherine Gatenby, Aviva
Catherine Roberts, The Right Broker
Catherine Trimble, Craven Mortgages Ltd
Chantel McGill, iPipeline
Charlene Kent, Aviva
Charles King, Pacific Life Re
Charlotte Harrison, iPipeline
Charlotte Mcintosh, Willis Towers Watson
Chrissie Faraj, Caspian Insurance
Christina Rigby, Royal London
Claire Anam, AIG Life
Claire Blain, Vitality Health
Claire Bostock, HSBC Life
Claire Clement, Holloway Friendly
Claire Ginnelly, Premier Choice Healthcare
Claire Hutchings, AIG Life
Claire Maclean, Aviva
Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
Claire Sheriff, AIG Life
Claire Shine, iPipeline
Claire Thorne, AIG Life
Clare Chamberlayne, NFU Mutual
Clare Enstone, Holloway Friendly
Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
Danae Dudley Hammett, Vitality
Dawn Holtham, Aviva
Dawn McGregor, AIG Life
Debbie Bolton, AIG Life
Debbie Bonser, British Friendly
Deborah Evans, Zurich
Dianne Wheeler, The Insurance Surgery
Dipa Mistry Kandola, Cloud8
Donna McIndeor, Royal London
Donna Morgan, LV=
Dorota Kuzmicka, Umbrella Protect
Dr Catherine Rutland, Simplyhealth
Dr. Sarah O'Neill, Spectrum.Life
Eka Vankova, William Russell
Ellie Marsh, AIG Life
Eloise Hammond, SeventySeven Wealth Management (St James's Place)
Emma Astley, CoverMyBubble
Emma Bradshaw, J Osborne Healthcare Ltd
Emma Davies, Legal & General
Emma Garlick, Zurich
Emma Grogan, Legal & General
Emma Thomson, Sesame Bankhall Group
Emma Walker, LifeSearch
Erika Bothma, YuLife
Ewa Stefaniak, Umbrella Protect
Fiona Greenwood, Aviva
Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London
Gail Brown, Royal London
Gemma Ingram, Aegon
Gemma McCullough, Bupa
Gemma Penkethman, AXA Health
Gemma Perry, Aviva
Georgia d'Esterre, Holloway Friendly
Georgia Hart, LifeSearch
Georgie Atkinson, AIG Life
Georgina Healy, Bespoke Financial Group
Gillian O'Keeffe, Pacific Life Re
Grace Waller, AIG Life
Hannah Baker, LV=
Hannah Collier, YuLife
Hannah Sharp, Cipher Risk Limited
Hannah Trott, Aviva
Hayley Clucas, Caspian Insurance
Hayley Liddle, Bespoke Financial Group
Hayley Young, Guardian
Helen Croft, AIG Life
Helen Dick, Scottish Widows
Helen Gorman, Bespoke Financial Group
Helen Jacobs, Holloway Friendly
Hilary Banks, Guardian
Holly Broad, AIG Life
Holly Ewing, AIG Life
Hristina Hristeva, Umbrella Protect
Inez Cooper, William Russell
Jacqueline Howard, Royal london
Jacqueline Kerwood, Aviva
Jacqui Gillies, Guardian
Jade Smith, Umbrella Protect
Jade Van Der Vegt, Cura Financial Services
Jane Gregory, The Right Broker
Janet Kingsley, AIG Life
Jen Marsden, YuLife
Jenna Corbett, YuLife
Jennie Carhart, HSBC Life
Jenny Binns, Guardian
Jenny Horton, AIG Life
Jessica Vitale, Cirencester Friendly
Jo Enright, Generali Employee Benefits UK
Jo Johnstone, Risk Assured
Jo Milner, Aviva
Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
Jude Reynolds, Zurich
Judith Heather Crook, YuLife
Julie Godley, Legal & General
Julie Hopkins, Retired (Formerly Guardian)
Julie Yates, Capita
Jurgita Daukintyte Tomczuk, Umbrella Protect
Karen Chambers, St James's Place Protection Planning
Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance
Karen Fuge, Legal & General
Karen Jackson, The Right Broker
Karen Kaur, AIG Life
Karen Martin, HSBC Life
Karen Searle, St James's Place Protection Planning
Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Karolina Melik, Umbrella Protect
Kate Alder, Holloway Friendly
Kate Buckley, iPipeline
Kate Higgins, Bupa
Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Towers Watson
Kate Whitelock, YuLife
Katherine Palacios, AIG Life
Katherine Weller, iPipeline
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Katie Bird, Bupa
Katie Schofield, The Insurance Surgery
Katya Maclean, Guardian
Kellie Whetton, Cura Financial Services
Kelly Xue, Lucent Financial Planning Limited
Keri Fuller, Chiltern Hills Financial Planning
Kerrie Dyer, AIG Life
Kirsten Lord, PhysioMedics
Kirsty Jenkins, Holloway Friendly
Laura Benton, Reassured
Laura Matthews, Barnett Waddingham
Laura Mcdonald, Vitality
Laura Mitchell, Guardian
Laura Vaughan, Scottish Widows
Laura Young, AIG Life
Lauren Berkemeyer, YuLife
Lauren Hook, AIG Life
Lauren Hygate, AIG Life
Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
Leighann Kirby, Pure Protect
Liann Hill, Lifetime Assure
Linda Holmes, Guardian
Lindsay Blancke, Royal London
Lindsay Mason, Cura Financial Services
Lisa Breach, AIG Life
Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
Lisa York, Sesame Bankhall Group
Liz Conner, Legal & General
Liz Lucas, LifeSearch
Liz Palazzo, The Insurance Surgery
Lorna Ellams, Bupa
Lorraine Donald, British Friendly
Lorreine Kennedy, Chiltern Hills Financial Planning
Lorri-Ann Gillies, Bupa
Lou Harvey, Bupa
Louise Baker, Holloway Friendly
Louise Colley, Zurich
Lucy Cole, Zurich
Lucy Pearce, advo
Lydia Clark, Cipher Risk Limited
Machaela Roberts, Bupa
Maddy Gunn, LifeSearch
Maena Twomey, Scottish Widows
Mandy Brenigan, Royal London
Maria Papadelli, YuLife
Mariola Sikorska-Musztafa, Owl Financial
Marj Murphy, Medicash
Martyna Dziwisinska, Umbrella Protect
Mary Condarinis, Legal & General
Marzena Wojnowska, Umbrella Protect
Maxine Wilkinson, NFU Mutual
May Jupp, Holloway Friendly
Megan Cox, Aviva
Megan Hammonds, The Insurance Surgery
Megan Lewis, William Russell
Michele Golunska, Sesame Bankhall Group
Michelle Carter, Bespoke Financial Group
Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly
Mish Dave, Guardian
Monica Garcia, Monica Garcia Consulting
Natalia Milkowska, Holloway Friendly
Natalie Franklin, AIG Life
Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
Natalie Summerson, British Friendly
Neha Agarwal, iPipeline
Nicky Bray, Zurich
Nicky Shorey, Legal & General
Nicola Herbert, British Friendly
Nicola Martin, NFU Mutual
Nicola Shield, Bupa
Nicola Taylor, The Exeter
Nikola Kamel, Bupa
Nina Boston, YuLife
Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
Nyssa West, AIG Life
Olivia Cashmore, Caspian Insurance
Paula Bertram-Lax, LifeSearch
Paula Brown, Holloway Friendly
Paula Llewellyn, Legal & General
Pauline Stewart, Scottish Widows
Philippa Gilham, Bupa
Rachael Welsh, Guardian
Rachael Wilkins, William Russell
Rachel Atkinson, Legal & General
Rachel Green, Aviva
Rachel Humphreys, Munich Re
Rachel Irons, Complete Health & Protection
Rachel Wrigley, Bupa
Radhika Ravi, Swiss Re
Rebecca Green, Bupa
Rebecca Lowe, Aviva
Rebecca Myatt, Holloway Friendly
Rebekah Johnston, Umbrella Protect
Riona Mulherin, Paradigm Protect
Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions
Romeesa Khan, UnderwriteMe
Roopal Bharania, UnderwriteMe
Rose Fallon, Risk Assured
Rose St. Louis, Lloyds Banking Group
Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Ruth Heather, Royal London
Sabrina Lane, Aviva
Samantha Cross, Assured Futures
Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry
Sandra Harrington, Mortgage Quest
Sara Wheeldon, The Insurance Surgery
Sarah Baird, TMA
Sarah Burgess, AIG Life
Sarah Ellis, Guardian
Sarah Lloyd, The Exeter
Sarah Moore, Auxilium
Sarah Palmer, Capita
Sarah Pollard, SE Associates
Sarah Rawson, Swiss Re
Sarah Swain, YuLife
SarahJane Mills, Legal & General
Shalini Pandita, AIG Life
Sharon Taylor, Assured Futures
Shelley Read, Royal London
Shelley Rowley, BHSF
Shelley Walker, Royal London
Shelli Bentley, Royal London
Shirley Fell, Cirencester Friendly
Shona Smith, AIG Life
Simone Martin, Bupa
Siobhan Barrow, Scottish Widows
Sophie Townsend, Bespoke Financial Group
Sophie Yeo, AIG Life
Stacey Edkins, Capita
Stephanie Hall, Guardian
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Sue Helmont, AIG Life
Sue Weir, Medicash
Suzie Gear, The Insurance Surgery
Suzy Esson, Holloway Friendly
Tara Lennard, YuLife
Tina Thandi, Capita
Tracey Gloyne, Beckett Financial Services
Tracy Jeffery, Scottish Widows
Vanessa Galashan, Cura Financial Services
Vicki Goddard, Scottish Widows
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Victoria Albinson, LifeSearch
Victoria Jones, Pegasus Benefits
Vikki Jefferies, PRIMIS Mortgage Network
Vivien McMaster, NFU Mutual
Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Zuzanna Ritter, Smart Choice Financial Services
Company Nominations:
AIG Life
Bupa
Generali Employee Benefits UK
Holloway Friendly
Legal & General
Pacific Life Re
Scottish Widows
Sesame Bankhall Group
Umbrella Protect
William Russell