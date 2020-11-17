LGBT Great and Incisive Media unite to champion LGBT+ agenda in financial services

LGBT Great and Incisive Media will work on a range of exciting initiatives throughout the coming year

LGBT Great and Incisive Media will now work together on a range of exciting initiatives throughout the coming year

LGBT Great and Incisive Media are excited to announce they have signed a new and exclusive partnership to work together to accelerate progress of the LGBT+ agenda across the investment, pensions, wealth management and savings industry.

Launched in January 2019, LGBT Great's global membership programme is based on three strategic pillars - Insights, Visibility and Outreach - which are designed to help member firms achieve a greater level of LGBT+ diversity and inclusion confidence.

The new partnership with Incisive Media will shine a valuable spotlight on this important work and extend its reach through the group's market-leading publications Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser, COVER and International Investment.

Incisive Media has been championing diversity and inclusion in the financial services industry for many years through its brands and events programme, including the flagship Women in Investment, Pensions, Protection and Financial Advice Awards series. This new partnership will complement its existing work in the space by allowing a much greater focus on LGBT+ issues in the industry.

LGBT Great and Incisive Media will now work together on a range of exciting initiatives throughout the coming year.

These include launching the LGBT+ benchmarking tool iiBT as an industry-wide benchmark in September, which will recognise progress being made within the industry.

LGBT Great and Incisive Media also want to reward excellence in the sector through a new, innovative awards series

The partnership will also support the growth and outreach of the annual Global Top 100 Executive Allies initiative, highlighting executives from across the global investment, wealth management and savings industry who have demonstrated allyship with the LGBT+ community within their firms and across society.

In addition, the partnership will provide a greater platform to amplify LGBT Great's insights data and research to inspire engagement on the LGBT+ agenda.

Commenting on the new partnership, Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great, said: "This is an exciting milestone for LGBT Great. We are delighted to be entering into this new media partnership with Incisive Media which will deliver enhanced value and recognition for our members.

"This will build on the work we have already begun in challenging stereotypes and increasing progress within our industry.

"I am proud of the importance Incisive Media attributes to the equality agenda which has become evident during our conversations at the most senior levels.

"It has been inspiring to discover authentic support of the LGBT+ community and we are excited to get started.

"This new partnership deal will help us realise our vision of our industry becoming the most trusted sector of choice for LGBT+ talent, clients and investors with every firm advocating visibly."

Kevin Sinclair, managing director-financial services at Incisive Media, said: "I am delighted we have entered this new partnership with LGBT Great and I am excited to see what we can achieve together in the future to champion the LGBT+ community across the financial services industry.

"Incisive Media is passionate about leading the campaign for a more diverse and inclusive sector and this partnership will allow us to build on this important work."

For further information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]