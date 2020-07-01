LGBT
How to create an LGBT-inclusive workplace
Top tips for employers
COVER magazine supports Pride
Equality and inclusion
Employers must improve benefits for LGBT staff - Mercer
While many global organisations have adopted broader diversity and inclusion policies, just over half have tailored these policies to specifically accommodate LGBT employees, according to Mercer's LGBT Benefits around the World Survey
LGBT staff name Aviva top employer
Aviva is the only insurance firm to make this year's Top 100 Employers list, released today by lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity, Stonewall.