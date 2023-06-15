Chris Bailey-Munt: Senior LGBTQ+ visibility and allyship

In the second in a series of articles for Pride 2023, Jaskeet Briah speaks to Chris Bailey-Munt, intermediary social media manager at Aviva, about his experience over the past 16 years working in the protection industry as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
For the most part, Bailey-Munt has had a positive experience as a LGBTQ+ member working in protection. He attributes this to a greater awareness of the challenges faced by the community, albeit through better visibility in the workplace, access to awareness training, or through children of protection experts "who are growing up with others who have non-traditional family set-ups." "When I joined protection, I was definitely a quieter version of me, but I quickly learned that the only person who was concerned about acknowledging my sexuality in the workplace was me," he explains. Once ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.