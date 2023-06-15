Chris Bailey-Munt: Senior LGBTQ+ visibility and allyship

For the most part, Bailey-Munt has had a positive experience as a LGBTQ+ member working in protection. He attributes this to a greater awareness of the challenges faced by the community, albeit through better visibility in the workplace, access to awareness training, or through children of protection experts "who are growing up with others who have non-traditional family set-ups." "When I joined protection, I was definitely a quieter version of me, but I quickly learned that the only person who was concerned about acknowledging my sexuality in the workplace was me," he explains. Once ...