Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

In an open letter to women and equalities minister Liz Truss, the organisations have criticised the government's inaction on tackling discrimination and harassment faced by LGBT people.

This letter has been written after the government recently scrapped its LGBT Action Plan and disbanded an LGBT advisory panel.

In response, the unions are calling for a new duty on employers to be introduced that would force them to better protect LGBT workers.

A consultation with unions has been recommended to ensure workplaces are safe for LGBT people.

The letter also called upon the government to recruit a new LGBT advisory panel with a clear mandate and trade union representation.

Equity general secretary Paul Fleming, one of the secretaries to have signed the letter, commented: "We are coming together as a trade union movement to show our commitment and determination to counter LGBT+ prejudice in all its forms.

"The pragmatic, straightforward changes called for in this letter could make an immeasurable difference to LGBT+ people across the economy. And in so doing make the world of work a better place for all."

The TUC has found evidence that nearly two in five LGBT workers have been harassed or discriminated against by a colleague, while seven in ten have experienced sexual harassment at work.

Additionally, nearly half of all trans workers have experienced bullying or harassment at work.