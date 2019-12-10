How to create an LGBT-inclusive workplace

Employers should create an inclusive workplace for all employees, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity, writes Jo Stubbs

Attitudes towards lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the workplace and wider society have changed in recent years and employees protected against discrimination at work and in the provision of goods, services and facilities.

However, a 2018 report[i] by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity, Stonewall, found that more than a third of LGBT staff (35%) have hidden the fact they are LGBT at work for fear of discrimination.

Another report from the TUC[ii] found that 39% of LGBT workers had been discriminated against or harassed by a colleague, 29% by a manager and 14% by a client or patient. Only a third of them had reported the harassment or discrimination to their employer.

A diverse workforce brings different perspectives, knowledge and insights to the organisation

Many employers want to create an LGBT-inclusive workplace, but good intentions alone are not enough to embed an inclusive culture and some employers can struggle to implement practical actions required to achieve inclusivity.

An inclusive workplace is one where all employees are recognised and valued, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, and where barriers that prevent people from feeling that they are respected and belong are removed.

Employers should strive to create an inclusive workplace for all their employees, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity. It's important not only for employee wellbeing and preventing harassment and tension, but it will also benefit the organisation in terms of morale, productivity and external reputation.

A diverse workforce brings different perspectives, knowledge and insights to the organisation which is likely to enhance creativity and innovation and enable the organisation to be more responsive to the needs of diverse customers and service users and make it more competitive.

Steps to creating a LGBT-inclusive workplace

Employers need to ensure the organisation's policies and procedures are inclusive. This doesn't mean only obvious policies such as the organisations equal opportunities policy but all the policies and documents to ensure the language is inclusive and fair and it doesn't make any assumptions. For example, does the organisation's policy supporting victims of domestic violence or the policy for compassionate leave assume employees will be in a heterosexual relationship?

Employers could also consider taking part in or sponsoring LGBT awareness raising activities. This could help to raise awareness of LGBT issues among employees within the wider organisation and potentially attract new LGBT recruits, as well as strengthening the employer brand.

A lack of visible LGBT people in the organisation can be a significant barrier to creating a workplace that LGBT people feel comfortable working in as it could imply that heterosexuality is the norm and being LGBT is a barrier to progressing. Having LGBT individuals in leadership roles who are open about their sexuality can be a particularly powerful way of sending the message that being LGBT is not a barrier to success.

Below are more tips for employers to create a LGBT-inclusive workplace:

Employers should consider where they advertise their job vacancies to reach the widest audience possible and demonstrate their commitment to diversity. Proud Employers, for example, is a jobsite catering exclusively for LGBT people and their allies.





Employers should ensure that employees are aware of how discrimination, bullying and harassment due to sexual orientation and gender identity can occur in the workplace and what to do if they experience or observe such treatment.





Employers that wish to attract applicants from as wide a talent pool as possible should ensure their recruitment practices and procedures do not discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and all individuals feel that they will be treated with fairness and respect.





Providing all employees, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity, with the opportunity to access training and development to enhance their knowledge and skills will help to make them feel valued and committed to making the business a success.





Employers should deal with complaints of bullying and harassment due to sexual orientation and gender identity, promptly, transparently and firmly. Employees should know what procedure they need to follow should they wish to make a complaint about bullying and harassment, including to whom they can talk informally.





Employers should support LGBT employee networks. Internal LGBT networks can be a source of peer support, provide a forum for raising workplace issues and a means whereby employers can engage directly with LGBT employees to seek their views.