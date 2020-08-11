Bret Jackson named head of marketing for Lifecover.com

Protection broker and lead gen firm appoints financial services marketer with 20 years' experience

Lifecover.com has appointed Bret Jackson [pictured] as its head of marketing. According to the firm, he is one of a number of key hires the business has made in recent months.

Samantha Fretwell was recently appointed chief financial officer and Paul Hodgson was named as dialler manager.

Bret Jackson, head of marketing for Lifecover.com said: "Listening to the plans and what the role would entail were contributing factors to making this decision. Making a decision on your career is often difficult, but during the current climate, even more so. Looking at the proposition, other appointments and the tasks for the position, I felt this is something I wanted to be part of."

Ross Bailey, group sales director said: "The appointment of an experienced senior marketer has been on our plan for a while, but we needed to make the right decision. On meeting Bret, he had the characteristics and knowledge we were looking for. We are excited to have Bret on board and look forward to working with him to help meet our business goals."