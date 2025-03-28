Cancer carers to cost UK employers £8.5bn in 2025

Impact on finances, time, careers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

Cancer support specialist, Reframe Cancer, has released research which showed UK employers will be subject to a £8.5 billion cancer carer absence cost bill in 2025.

The research, which surveyed 442 cancer carers in the UK, stated that employees acting as a carer for loved ones with cancer spent an average of 16 hours per week providing care alongside full time employment. Carers primarily cared for a parent (36%); a relative (28%); close friend (14%); and a husband or wife (13%). Most carers take on the role post diagnosis (49%), whilst 31% take the role during treatment and 14% begin caring before diagnosis. When employees are caring for a loved one, the survey indicated they took an average of 3.5 days, with carers taking an additional three da...

