Mortgage brokers urged to understand 'added value benefits'

RedArc offers six case study examples of how protection can provide extra support for intermediary clients

Mortgage intermediaries keen to increase their protection sales have been urged by RedArc Nurses to ensure that they fully understand the extra support services available through policies.

Known widely as ‘added value services', medical and emotional support services are available through life, critical illness and income protection insurance policies, over and above a pay-out.

Often services such as bereavement counselling, therapy and other forms of emotional and physical practical support are available to policyholders and their families with or without a claim being made.

"It is widely known that many mortgage intermediaries turned their attention to protection products in lieu of mortgages as Covid-19 stalled the housing market, and if this results in clients being better protected, that is a very good thing," said Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc. "However, protection is no longer just about getting a lump sum. It is important that advisers make clients aware of the support services included within these products so that their client can make an informed choice about the whole package of benefits, not just be focussed on the potential financial pay-out."

Husbands added that in order to best support clients, advisers should compare the types of added value services available through policies, which can vary in the way they are delivered and in depth of offering.

She said: "Many insurers should be commended for the breadth and depth of support that is now available within their products. However, unless the intermediaries on the front line of giving client advice take the time to understand what's available, they cannot possibly communicate it to their clients. That can mean a client is more likely to buy on price instead of value. And even when added value is included within a policy, the adviser needs to make it crystal clear to what extent and how to access it.

"Particularly with many brokers needing or wanting to reconfigure their business model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I'd advise mortgage intermediaries to familiarise themselves with this aspect of the protection market in order to provide the most appropriate advice to their clients," added Husbands.

Case studies

To help bring attention to the benefits available through added value services, RedArc has provided six examples of how protection insurance products can support intermediary clients when they might need it most: