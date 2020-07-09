Deskflix Episode One, Season One available on demand

All content from yesterday’s virtual event in partnership with LV= available on demand

Episode One of Deskflix Season One - ‘COVID-19 & Beyond: Protection income in a whole new light' - featured live video interviews, interactive presentations and panel discussion from top advisers and a range of industry experts.

If you missed any of the sessions or want to watch them again, all content from the CPD-approved virtual event is available on the Deskflix platform here - just log in, click play and watch away.

Don't forget to tune in next week at 10am on Thursday 16 July for Episode Two featuring a keynote presentation from Future Proof founder David Mead, a session exploring keeping policies in force from Assured Future's Ian Sawyer and a panel discussion about the future of protection conversations, and much, much more.

If you have not registered yet, you can sign up for free here.