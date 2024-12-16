Matt Chapman, the Protection Coach, outlines the importance of language for advisers and how this can translate into more successful customer outcomes.
In the world of protection advice and sales, the way you position your message can make or break the connection with your clients. While technical expertise and product knowledge are essential, the subtle art of language and positioning often determines whether clients see the value in your recommendations — or dismiss them as entirely optional. As a protection coach, I've observed that successful advisers don't just sell policies; they embed protection into their advice process as an essential, logical step toward achieving and safeguarding a client's financial goals. This article...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.