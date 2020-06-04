Natalie-Jane MacDonald steps down from PHIN board

Incoming Nuffield Health chair steps down from her position as PHIN non-exec director

To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, Natalie-Jane MacDonald has stepping back from her commitments for the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) after being appointed chair of Nuffield Health.

As the independent, government-mandated source of information on private healthcare in the UK, PHIN's constitution precludes chairs and executive directors of private healthcare organisations from serving on the PHIN board.

PHIN's chairman, Andrew Vallance-Owen, said: "Natalie was always well informed and ready with constructive challenge when necessary, but totally supportive of PHIN's key objectives to promote transparency in the private hospital sector and to enable healthcare consumers to make informed choices using the information published by PHIN. On behalf of PHIN's board I congratulate her on her appointment as chair of Nuffield Health and thank her for her support and commitment over the years which was greatly appreciated. We will miss her wise counsel, but wish her well in this new and exciting role."

Natalie-Jane Macdonald was nominated to be a director of PHIN in 2015 by the private medical insurers collectively, in accordance with the governance requirements set out in the Private Healthcare Market Investigation Order (2014). PHIN is now liaising with the Health Committee of the Association of British Insurers to invite nominations for a suitable replacement director for PHIN's Board.