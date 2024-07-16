A new two-year segmentation study by not-for-profit organisation, Fair4All Finance, alongside consultancy firms Trajectory and CACI, revealed that 20.3 million people are now living in financially vulnerable circumstances across the UK. This is up by 16% from 17.5m in 2022. The number of people with reasonable incomes juggling high levels of debt has increased by 57% to 3.4m, as 1.3m adults who were not previously struggling have turned to unsecured loans and buy now pay later (BNPL) to stay afloat. The research investigated six groups of adults living in financially vulnerable circum...