COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: Barriers to buying and accessing insurance for people with mental health problems

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute recently conducted research exploring the experiences of people with current or past experiences of mental health problems when buying and claiming insurance.

The session dives into the key findings from this research, such as the higher premiums, exclusions and declines people with mental health problems can experience, and the impact this can have on people's mental health. What needs to change so that people with mental health problems can get a fair deal on insurance?

