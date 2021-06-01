An Audience With...WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin

Partner insight: Three videos featuring interviews with health insurance provider, WPA

In our latest ‘An Audience With…' series, COVER editor John Brazier discusses different elements of the current and future health insurance landscape with WPA's new chief executive, Nathan Irwin.

In part one, we talk to Nathan about his perspective on the first 12 months in the position and his ambitions for the provider going forward:

In part two, we discuss the changes that have occurred in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and what these mean for both intermediaries and products:

In the third and final part, we explore the possibility of a future claims surge as a result of the pandemic and its impact on how people are currently getting access to the right healthcare treatment: