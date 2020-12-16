COVER Excellence Awards Winners Special - eBook is live!

All the winners showcased, industry leaders interviewed and video reactions all in one place

Unable to meet in person, we still pulled out all the stops to celebrate the leading providers and intermediaries in the protection and health insurance industry at the COVER Excellence Awards this year.

We had more than 220 entries , across 27 categories - including three new awards for 2020 - and the standard was exceptional.

Beamed to your desktops as a video ceremony at the end of our digital summit in November, we have reviewed all the winners and Highly Commended entries in this online special, plus spotlighted a selection of the key winners with interviews and articles exploring the reasons why they won.

We caught up with The Exeter's Steve Bryan and Aegon's Stephen Crosbie, who took prizes for Best Income Protection and Best Business Protection respectively.

Guardian CEO Katya Maclean talks us through the thinking behind its award-winning critical illness proposition, and I had an in-depth conversation about the client case study that saw Drewberry's Samantha Haffenden-Angear win the Proud to Protect Award in association with Aviva.

There's a chance to meet the judges and across the eBook you will find video interviews that get the (remote) reaction from key people shortly after receiving their award. We hope you enjoy it and find it insightful. Hopefully next year we can celebrate in person…

