COVER Webinar: Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era

Register your free place at our next webinar, in association with Aviva, on Blue Monday

As we enter a new year, how is the health and protection insurance sector poised to support the mental health and wellbeing needs of individuals and employees?

The Covid-19 crisis brought with it a period of radical change in almost every aspect of our lives; healthcare is still evolving to meet the demands of the ‘new normal' as employees continue to adapt to a ‘hybrid' ways of working, either remotely or face-to-face in a socially distanced environment.

REGISTER YOUR PLACE

The pandemic has put additional strain on an already struggling NHS, with the wellbeing of our nation hanging in the balance throughout lockdown(s), during the winter months and beyond. Increasing mental health awareness is driving a more widely spread understanding that prevention can be the key to living a longer, healthier and happier life. As a result, digital innovation is helping to drive more positive lifestyle choices and provide better access to support for people wherever and whenever they might need it.

Taking place on Blue Monday (18 January 2021) at 11am, this interactive online webinar in association with Aviva, featuring leading industry thinkers and mental health experts, will explore:

The evolution of healthcare in a post-pandemic world - where next?

The changing conversation around mental health & wellbeing and the role of prevention

The remote revolution: adapting to the ‘new normal' and supporting the needs of individuals and employees

Chaired by Adam Saville, COVER Editor, guests will include Dr Subashini M, associate medical director for health and protection at Aviva and more to be announced.

REGISTER YOUR PLACE