Katya Maclean: Terminal illness cover - could we do better?
Watch the full presentation
Partner insight: Guardian CEO calls the protection industry to reconsider its approach to terminal illness
Reflecting on the damage caused by a recent tabloid article about terminal illness cover not paying out due to the standard ‘less than 12 months to live' rule, Guardian CEO Katya Maclean questioned whether the product is fit for purpose at the COVER Protection & Health Summit.
She also highlighted that the protection industry is at risk of an inquiry the All-Party Parliamentary Group for terminal illness if it doesn't get its house in order.
Focusing on Guardian's proposition and how a lack of trust is a real barrier to growing the protection market, the presentation discusses the growing need for providers to look at their own terminal illness definition to see if there's a way that would better serve customers.
Watch the full session followed by a Q&A with COVER editor Adam Saville below.
