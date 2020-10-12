PA360: Why IFAs should offer protection to clients

Adam Saville and Roy McLoughlin made the case for protection at virtual conference PA360 last week

On Friday, the COVER editor was joined by Cavendish Ware associate director and Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) co-chair at an event attended by professional advisers last week to discuss the many reasons why wealth managers and IFAs should be offering protection to their clients (watch the full interview below).

As well as touching on the public's heightened awareness of mortality, morbidity and financial resilience as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they explore issues such as the importance of holistic advice, signposting and referral to specialists as well as recent underwriting changes. They also highlighted how cashflow modelling tools can be used during protection conversations and the benefits of writing policies into trust.

PA360, hosted by COVER sister title Professional Adviser, took place over three days last week (7-9 October). Attended by hundreds of financial advisers, including IFAs and wealth managers, the agenda covered areas such as pensions, estate planning and tax, as well as regulatory changes and financial wellbeing, and much more.

Please note, during the conversation the ABI/GRiD paid claim stats for 2019 were referenced as 96.7%, however they were in fact 98.3%.

Watch the full interview below.