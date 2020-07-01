IFA
425 Financial Solutions rebrands as National Friendly Financial Solutions
'One-stop shop’ for financial advice and products
FOS upholds third of complaints about IFAs
Annual review published
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
MiFID II officially delayed until January 2018 by EU regulators
'Exceptional technical implementation challenges'
Consumer education strategy looking at guidance and advice launched
A Money Advice Service (MAS)-backed strategy to boost the financial capability of the nation has launched today, following research which suggested a bleak picture of the nation's financial understanding.
FCA chief vows to break the 'cycle of regulation'
FCA's acting CEO addresses Mansion House City Banquet
FCA cuts back on client communication rules
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced plans to remove a number of what it said are "ineffective communication requirements" from its handbook for firms.
Five million more would pay for advice (if it cost less) - report
Citizens Advice identifies not one, but four advice 'gaps'
COVER Magazine releases 'live' mobile app
COVER Magazine has launched a new mobile ‘live' app that continually updates with all of our articles they are published online.
Positive Solutions re-enters FOS complaints top five
Positive Solutions has reappeared in the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS) list of the top five most complained about advice firms.
The Insurance Surgery in management buyout
The Insurance Surgery has been bought out by the management from founder Paul Mellor, funded by Seneca Partners' Special Situations Fund.
VitalityLife trains new business consultants
VitalityLife has launched a Business Consultant Talent Academy to increase their number of business consultants offering support for advisers, with the first eight graduating this month.
LifeQuote launches protection quotes to tackle MMR pressures
LifeQuote has launched a service to help borrowers who would otherwise dismiss protection as unaffordable due to cash flow pressures resulting from the Mortgage Market Review (MMR).
IRESS unveils XPLAN Mortgage
IRESS has introduced their XPLAN Mortgage tool, with the mortgage module launching first.
'Outraged' IFA petitions FCA for independent review of adviser regulation
A petition is demanding soon-to-be acting head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Tracey McDermott enact an independent review of advice firm regulation, after an IFA was forced to pay a 320% increase in his Financial Services Compensation Scheme...
100% of advisers support benefit reminders - survey
All advisers surveyed for a report by Epoq Legal supported insurers doing more to remind clients about added benefits in their ongoing communications and marketing.
Inheritance tax: The stealthiest of them all?
Justin Taurog discusses case studies that show the value of inheritance tax.
An audience with: John Ritchie part 3
An audience with John Ritchie, offering market observations and looking at opportunities for advisers in the market.
Tenet adds Lifequote services to expanding protection business
Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.
An Audience With Ellipse's John Ritchie: Part 2
In the second part of this An Audience With, John Ritchie looks at key service indicators, why Ellipse are publishing them and what it means for advisers.
LV= makes changes to adviser services
In addition to its website redesign, LV= has also switched its adviser telephone services to Freephone numbers, and appointments for its teleinterview service can now be made online.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP: What is the role of healthcare in an adviser's portfolio?
Gavin Shay, head of partnership development at AXA PPP healthcare, looks at the role healthcare can play in an adviser's portfolio.
IFA in tie-up with multi-branch building society
National independent advisory business Wren Sterling has reached an agreement with Darlington Building Society to offer in-branch financial planning services to the group's customers.
OneFamily launches with call to help families
OneFamily, the brand for the combined Engage Mutual and Family Investments business, has called on advisers to help direct families to financial support they may be entitled to.