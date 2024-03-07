Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Reputation and credibility are the pivotal factors for potential clients when they are choosing an adviser, according to a survey by Continuum.
One in three respondents (37%) said reputation was of most importance to them when choosing an adviser. Reputation was more important to women (41%) than their male counterparts (33%). Continuum surveyed 2,100 UK adults in January this year. Personalised advice and quality of service were most important to 22% of those surveyed, followed by fee structure and cost (14%). Of those surveyed, 52% had never sought advice from an IFA. The main reason for this was confidence that they could manage their finances without help (29%). Men were more confident than women with 34% of men con...
