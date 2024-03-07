Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Reputation was more important to women

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

Reputation and credibility are the pivotal factors for potential clients when they are choosing an adviser, according to a survey by Continuum.

One in three respondents (37%) said reputation was of most importance to them when choosing an adviser. Reputation was more important to women (41%) than their male counterparts (33%). Continuum surveyed 2,100 UK adults in January this year. Personalised advice and quality of service were most important to 22% of those surveyed, followed by fee structure and cost (14%). Of those surveyed, 52% had never sought advice from an IFA. The main reason for this was confidence that they could manage their finances without help (29%). Men were more confident than women with 34% of men con...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Defaqto expands Engage to include all tech required for advice

FCA unveils measures for more transparent enforcement cases

More on Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'
Adviser / Broking

'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'

Tips on how to climb the career ladder

Louise Colley
clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser
Adviser / Broking

Reputation is key to clients when selecting an adviser

Reputation was more important to women

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
SJP co-founder Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87
Adviser / Broking

SJP co-founder Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Memorial at a later date

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 February 2024 • 1 min read