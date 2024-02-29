Defaqto expands Engage to include all tech required for advice

Defaqto is extending its Engage offering and incorporating its adviser software into a single financial planning tool within it in a bid to “reduce costs, improve compliance, and drive revenue” for advice firms.
Engage now includes cash flow planning, risk profiling, protection research, suitability report production and customer relationship management integrations in a single package, without the need for additional licensing, the firm detailed. John Milliken, chief executive, Defaqto, said: "We know that running an IFA business is becoming increasingly challenging. The amount of regulation is increasing, there are macroeconomic headwinds and the cost of doing business is going up. "Defaqto Engage enables smarter financial planning by guiding practitioners through an auditable financial pla...
