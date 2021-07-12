Kent IFA acquires local firm

Regency IFA founder Barry Williams is set to retire after the acquisition by the firm based nearby in Ashford, Kent.

Hazel Howard from Regency will join the Talis IFA team, which offers advice on individual and group life insurance, PMI and healthcare, alongside wealth management, retirement planning and pensions.

Talis IFA managing director, James Cole, commented: "Barry pioneered fee-based financial advice and created a really great business over the last 20 years, becoming known for his attention to detail and service to his clients. Barry helped those with modest wealth and more affluent individuals and families here in the South East to plan for a secure future. We aim to deliver the same positive experience and we are delighted to have Hazel join our larger team."

He added: "The last 15 months has clearly been a turbulent time globally and financially and many people have been thinking about how to create a secure future for themselves and their families. Whether planning for retirement, evaluating existing investments, protecting loved ones or raising equity from property, we are here to help clients make smarter financial moves thanks to our friendly and impartial advice."

