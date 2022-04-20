Cost-of-living crisis hits self-employed workers who lack cover

Among a survey of 2,000 respondents, just under one third (31%) of self-employed people stated that obtaining some form of protection wasn't a "financial priority".

Of these, 25% of workers said they would risk not being covered, while 27% stated they didn't require these policies and 24% that they couldn't afford them.

Meanwhile, 31% of surveyed respondents expressed not being able to afford professional financial advice, with 24% stating they hadn't thought about seeking it from an IFA.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, one quarter (24%) of workers said if they were unable to work they only had enough money to cover costs for a three-month period.

Over two-thirds (64%) of those who are self-employed in the UK revealed they are without a regular income, with just one in five (23%) receiving a monthly pay packet.

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, said: "The self-employed don't have the luxury of having an employer to rely on for sickness cover or health insurance, making them vulnerable to loss of income or unexpected financial shocks."

"Advisers have an important role in opening up conversations with clients to ensure that all aspects of protection are discussed, and that the right policies are in place to help create financial peace of mind," she continued.