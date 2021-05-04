iPipeline records 10% intermediary protection sales growth during Q1

Signs of growth in life insurance and critical illness, but income protection down year-on-year according to iPipeline stats

Protection sales processed through iPipeline's platform during the first three months of this year grew by 10% overall compared to the same period in 2020, while like-for-like sales rose 7% during Q1 this year.

Decreasing life applications saw the largest year-on-year increase during the period, recording growth of 21%, attributed to reduced prices as a result of increased competition in the space.

Level life policy sales grew by 16% year-on-year, with the average life cover amount 4% higher than in the same period in 2020.

Critical Illness volumes also increased substantially, with level CI up 12% year-on-year and decreasing CI up 6%.

The stats also show that sales into multi-benefit products continued to grow, as 30% of new business applications were on a multi-benefit basis in Q1, compared with 26% in Q1 2020.

iPipeline stated that the figures "suggest the industry is continuing to recover after a turbulent 12 months, particularly when compared against a pre-Covid Q1 2020."

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "The protection industry, like many others, has had a very challenging 12 months, but we are seeing some positive signs. Our Q1 data shows increases across life and critical illness and an uplift across all channels.

"The pandemic has made people realise they need protection more than ever and the best intermediaries are becoming more efficient and effective. We therefore expect to see protection volumes continue on their pre-pandemic grow trends driven by better products, better advice and sales process and better technology in 2021."

All advice channels recorded an uptick in sales during Q1 this year, led by call centres (18%) and followed by mortgage brokers (7%) and IFAs (3%).

Despite the positives, there falls in other products during the period, with volumes for underwritten whole of life were down 23% compared to Q1 2020.

Meanwhile, income protection (IP) sales were 8% lower year-on-year, attributed to strong sales volumes in Q1 last year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), commented: "It is encouraging to see IP sales continue to recover, and there is clear potential for significant growth in the months ahead.

"There's increased awareness that our collective and individual vulnerability can be confidently protected as restrictions on product offerings have been removed and underwriting returns to a pre-Covid state."