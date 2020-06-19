Exclusive premiere of Choozi TV ad

Sneak peak of Choozi online and TV broadcast advertising campaign which kicks off Monday

Earlier this week, Neilson Financial Services (NFS), a provider of direct-to-consumer (D2C) life insurance launched Choozi, an online protection-only comparison service.

On Monday 22 June, NFS is kicking off its Choozi online and TV broadcast advertising campaign to raise customer awareness using main character ‘Choozy Suzi', an animated CGI character produced by Jelly studio.

Presented as smart and discerning, she is aware of the purchasing the right type of life insurance unlike fellow characters, ‘Dozy Davey' and ‘Lazy Maisie'. Suzi's dad ‘Considerate Ken' is also to be involved in future episodes.

Initially launched on Sky and Channel 4 network stations, NFS plans to extend to other networks, including ITV, over the coming weeks and months, but you can get an exclusive first glance at the 60 second television ad below.

Choozi has launched with an initial panel of six insurers - Aegon, Canada Life, HSBC Life, LV=, Royal London and Scottish Widows - and it is built on UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform technology.

Offering D2C critical illness (CI) and underwritten life insurance products, it plans to add more insurers and guaranteed whole of life products for over 50s over the next month.

Customers who fill out an online questionnaire will see live, underwritten prices, compared using Defaqto ratings, purchased via the Choozi website. Telephone guidance is available and signposting to whole of market advice, where needed, is being planned into the customer journey via its recently formed advice arm Neilson Place.

NFS said its core target audience for the underwritten products is 25 to 50 year-old parents of young families, triggered by life events such as buying a house or having a child. They are likely to be coming into the market for the first time, aware of their financial responsibilities but aren't natural planners, it told COVER.