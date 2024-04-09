COVER Summit North debuts

Conference brought to Warrington

The inaugural COVER Summit North brought protection advisers and providers in the north of England together on 21 March, 2024, at The Park Royal Hotel, Warrington.

The event covered topics from consolidation and value-added services to client reviews and beneficiary nomination. With over 100 industry thought leaders brought together, COVER Summit North was a hub for education and collaboration.

Aiming to bring together advisers who may not typically attend the COVER Summit, the event showcased the best of the region's thought leaders.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "This event was a great opportunity to meet many of the key figures in our industry, as well as many new faces based in the north of England. The new perspectives brought forward at this debut event made for a truly unique experience for all involved.

"I'd like to thank the speakers, partners, attendees and the COVER team for putting on such a fantastic event, here's to many more!"

With a packed lineup onstage, speakers included: Alan Lakey, CIExpert; Claire Bostock, HSBC Life; Dave Middleton, amii; Emma Thomson, Sesame Bankhall Group; Ruth Gilbert, Insuring Change; among many others.

Didn't make it to the conference? Check out our highlights below!

