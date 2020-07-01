Ruth Gilbert
A DECADE OF DISTRIBUTION: Upward trends
New channels, specialist advisers and mortgage brokers
Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years
From PPI to the credit crunch
How OTS proposals for IHT will impact life insurers
Groundhog day?
Probate fees: Unmarried couples' life cover most at risk
'False alarm'
COVER Feature: A bold claim
Publishing paid claims stats, customer care and using personal stories
COVER Feature: Chilling statistics
What’s behind the rises in deaths of under-65s?
Guardian 'Payout Planner' explained
Policyholders nominate beneficiaries of a death benefit at application stage without the need for probate or a trust in place
Increasing trust(s) in Protection
In her second of two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues a combined industry effort would improve pay-out times for life cover claimants
Protection's trust problem
Failures in the trusts solution are damaging consumer trust in protection, writes Ruth Gilbert