Role of life insurance trusts under scrutiny over pay out risk

The Life Cover Payouts - under the microscope report, published in conjunction with Insuring Change, reviewed trends in life cover policy ownership in the context of the incoming Consumer Duty.

One of the report's key findings is that due to a convergence of factors, including delays to probate, a rise in non-advised sales, and increasing numbers of unmarried cohabitees, a greater number of potential claimants whose life policies are not written in trust are at risk of delays or not being able to access death benefits.

The report stated that there were more than one million new cases per annum over the last three years which were exposed to this risk, including an estimated additional 56,000 single life policies not in trust from 2021.

While the number of life policies being placed in trust grew to an estimated 12.6% in 2021 (up from 11.3% and 9.8% in 2020 and 2019 respectively), the report estimated that a minimum of 84% of single life term policies were not written in trust.

Meanwhile, the average time taken for probate from application to grant issue was typically within two weeks in 2019, whilst average times have increased to eight or nine weeks according to data from family court statistics dated April to June 2022.

Speaking to COVER, report co-author Ron Wheatcroft, technical manager at Swiss Re, said it was incumbent upon the industry to ensure consumers understand the intricacies involved and the consequences of policies not paying out, an element that the Consumer Duty only serves to highlight.

"Irrespective of the Consumer Duty, it's so fundamental that we understand consumers' not unreasonable expectations and meet them," he said.

"The underlying message from us is this really does need to be sorted. We think it's probably going to improve persistency as well; people are going to be thinking more before they choose to lapse their policy because somebody else who's named is going to lose out as a consequence."

Insuring Change's Ruth Gilbert, who also co-wrote the report, said that while she has sympathies for the workload insurance participants have to undertake for the Consumer Duty, she is also keen for insurers to prioritise adoption of contractual beneficiary nomination to address this issue.

While the report stated that insurers and intermediaries should be improving communications with consumers to set up the most efficient life cover for them "as a minimum," Gilbert also said that "communication would go a long way, but the process itself is awkward."

"The clarity of message would make a difference, but it's not as simple as that because trusts themselves, much as I used to love them, the more I think about them and see in practice - often don't work for people" she said.

"They're complicated, there are various touch points in the process where it's awkward for a lot of people, including some who are just thinking: Who am I going to pick as the trustee?"

Another factor highlighted by the report was the growth in level term life assurance policies being sold through non-advised channels, which reached 50.3% of all such policies taken out in 2021 according to Swiss Re data.

The report said it could be "assumed that policies taken without advice will generally not be in trust" but also highlighted that "some intermediaries using a non-advice model actually make their free trust service a feature of their offering."

Wheatcroft noted that while the reinsurer doesn't collect data from insurers split across advised and non-advised sales, there was "definitely a trend" involved.

"There is undoubtedly a tendency for those firms, which are writing business predominantly on an advisory basis to have much higher percentage trust take up rates. Derived from that, we think it's a reasonable assumption that where non-advised business is being written there is more of a challenge there," he explained.

"The beneficiary nomination model feels as if it fits much more comfortably because it's part of the process. You don't have to go off to other third parties and it feels like it simplifies the whole process."