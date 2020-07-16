TRS trust exemption declared for protection policies

Changes to ‘Fifth Money Laundering Directive and Trust Registration Service’ announced by government

Following a consultation by HMRC and HM Treasury regarding the implementation of changes to the Trust Registration Service (TRS), the industry has been granted a series of exemptions for trusts used for protection policies.

As part of changes to the ‘Fifth Money Laundering Directive and Trust Registration Service', HM Treasury stated that pure protection life insurance policies and those paying out on critical illness or disablement, including group policies, are exempt from TRS registration.

As well as this, the government has exempted: 'UK registered pension trusts, co-ownership trusts, where the trustees and beneficiaries are the same persons; as well as will trusts created on death that only receive assets from the estate and trusts that only receive death benefits from a life insurance policy and are wound up within two years of death'.

However, while news of protection trust exemptions will be welcomed by industry members, consultant Ruth Gilbert of Insuring Change, issued a warning around the changes.

She said: "The intention to exempt trusts of pure protection from registration requirements is obviously very welcome. Unfortunately, however, in some important respects, that broad intention doesn't seem to have necessarily carried through to the draft regulations as we had hoped.

"The worst thing is, a new clause about death proceeds seems by implication to (inadvertently, presumably) make trusts registrable for non-death payouts at point of claim under split trusts and business trusts, if the proceeds have to be paid via or held in the trust for any reason.

"Also the definitions chosen seem (again by implication) to exclude from the exemption: trusts of policies including income protection (which can happen with menu plans), trusts with more than one policy (especially relevant to excepted group life), and trusts where the policy can pay out for more than one person, which could affect cases with children's cover (and the few joint life cases wanting a trust)."

According to Ian Smart, product Architect at Royal London, said: "This is in the main good news as it takes the majority of trusts that only contain protection plans out of the need to register the trust. It also means that where a policy pays out on death it won't need to be registered for up to two years after the claim is paid giving the trustees a period of breathing space to decide how to distribute the policy benefits to the beneficiaries without added administration.

"However, the draft regulations don't provide an exemption for older long standing whole of life policies that can acquire a surrender value. Therefore, there is a group of policyholders and trustees that will need to take action to register their trust before the deadline of 10 March 2022, even though the risk of money laundering using such policies is low. We hope the Treasury will be actively raising awareness of this change in draft regulation to help both advisers and providers get this message across, so that policyholders and their trustees can fulfil their new obligations in a timely manner."

Read the full government document on TRS registration changes here.