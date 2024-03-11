Royal London extends online trusts to WOL

Provider Royal London has added to its online services, by adding its signature free trust into the Whole of Life (WOL) application process.
The service has been added to make the addition of trusts to WOL products easier and more efficient. The provider also says that it will also mean advisers can complete the application process in one sitting, due to the process no longer needing electronic or wet signature from clients, trustees, or witnesses. Ruth Gilbert, Insuring Change, says: "Trusts and contractual beneficiary nomination are complementary solutions to the problems which life cover claimants can face if the direction of death benefits has been left to chance. The provider has also changed its discretionary trust t...
