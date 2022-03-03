iptiQ to offer Insuring Change death benefits solution to clients

Getting payouts to the intended person

Protection proposition consultancy, Insuring Change, has offered its beneficiary nomination solution to risk-tech company iptiQ.

Swiss Re-backed iptiQ provides a white-label digital insurance platform, underwriting capabilities and life and health insurance products to clients globally.

The solution will allow iptiQ clients which currently use its digital platform for life insurance access to an easier method to ensure that customer policies are set up to correctly.

IptiQ's clients will be able to ensure death benefits are paid out immediately to customers without the entanglement of trust complications and will have flexibility to update beneficiary details at a later date.

Insuring Change founder Ruth Gilbert explained that with the new FCA Customer Duty requirement to test fair value throughout the distribution chain, the new solution "hasn't come a moment too soon." 

Oliver Leemoon, insurance product manager at iptiQ added: "We felt it important to be part of the solution to this growing problem and beneficiary nomination fits well with our digital insurance proposition."

