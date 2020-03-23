School closures: Employers should consider 'alternative arrangements'

XpertHR offers guidance to employers with employees affected by school closures during coronavirus

On Friday, Boris Johnson announced that schools across the UK would close due to coronavirus from today (Monday 23 March). There is limited statutory provision for time off for employees who have to look after their children when schools, nurseries and other childcare providers are closed. The statutory right to time off for dependants provides for a period of unpaid leave to take action necessary because of the unexpected disruption or termination of arrangements for the care of a dependant....