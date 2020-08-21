NHS backlog now quantified, as industry braces itself

Industry experts assess the knock-on effect on protection products and services

A report out from the British Medical Association (BMA) reveals the sheer scale of the hidden impact of the Covid-19 pandemic - with millions of patients not receiving planned operations, treatment and appointments. And no clear plan in sight. Meanwhile providers attempt to keep the wheels moving with remote services, while bracing themselves for a sudden rise in claims and service usage.

"What the hidden impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will mean for second medical opinions (SMO) remains to be seen," comments Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health.

"The BMA report estimating that there could be c280,000 fewer urgent cancer referrals, for example, is extremely worrying and we could see a spike in SMO referrals as a result of this as these people work through the system."

On private medical insurance, Brian Walters, managing director of Regency Health, adds: "The insurers have generally responded very well to the Covid-19 crisis, adapting their propositions to offer remote care, increasing NHS cash benefits, and being less rigid in imposing policy terms, among other things. The availability of private treatment is obviously greatly reduced, but it is a myth that private care cannot be accessed at all.

"I struggle to understand why the Nightingale hospitals, constructed at great expense, remain empty while private facilities are being utilised inefficiently by the NHS. The lack of prompt access to care, and particularly timely cancer diagnoses, has created a secondary public health crisis that the private sector could have helped to avert had NHS and private provision been more joined up."

Problem quantified

With the health service already overstretched and waiting lists at record highs prior to the pandemic, the NHS was forced to cease most routine services to create capacity for treating Covid-19 patients.

The results of this shutdown on non-Covid care, revealed by the BMA, are staggering. Through comparing figures provided by NHS England with equivalent figures for the past two years, the BMA has estimated that between April and June 2020, there were:

Up to 1.5 million fewer general and acute admissions

Up to 2.6 million fewer first general and acute outpatient attendances

Around 280,000 fewer urgent cancer referrals

Up to 25,900 fewer patients starting first cancer treatments following a decision to treat

Up to 15,000 fewer patients starting first cancer treatments following an urgent GP referral

The NHS now faces an unprecedented backlog of an extra several million patients on top of the record 4.5 million on waiting lists before the pandemic.

The BMA is now calling for the government to ‘be honest and transparent with the public and frontline staff about the size of the backlog and how - in practical terms - it will be managed, including through setting out timescales'.

Going remote

Private medical insurance and health cash plan providers are continuing to offer their extended remote service models, either already in existence or introduced in response to the pandemic, with a view to keeping on top of diagnoses and referrals wherever possible.

Health Shield announced at the start of lockdown that it would waive its pandemic exclusion on hospitalisation cover and reports it has paid over 1,470 claims so far in this regard.

Jennie Doyle, head of marketing at Health Shield, commented: "Our priority, as the UK entered lockdown was - and still is - to ensure continuation of our care pathways in spite of the ongoing, restricted access to medical treatment and specialists for non-urgent cases. That's why we took the decision to permit members to claim for specialist consultations carried out by video call, where individuals are referred by their GP or our GP Anytime service. This service segues neatly into our remote mental health and physio triage services."

At the heart of the pandemic, Health Shield's GP Anytime service saw an increase of around 79% compared to the same time last year.

The provider's EAP and physio triage services also continued via video or phone. During the months of April to June, Health Shield reports that the need for telephone assistance increased by 194% whilst online face-to-face counselling sessions increased by 586%. Over the same period, overall engagement with the provider's NHS-approved mental wellbeing app Thrive increased by over 300%.

New offers

Meanwhile, Simplyhealth introduced a virtual health plan in response to the pandemic, to give customers digital access to everyday healthcare.

This plan, supported by a Simplyhealth app, includes access to remote GP appointments for advice, reassurance, diagnosis, referrals and prescriptions. The provider's GP Service has seen a 95.9% increase in remote GP appointments over the last 3 months compared with 2019 and a 572% increase in registrations to the app over the last 3 months of 2020.

Catherine Rutland, clinical director at Simplyhealth, commented: "With many patients potentially having missed vital opportunities to receive initial assessment and diagnosis for health problems during the Covid-19 pandemic, our health plans help customers to have fast and easy access to a GP, to ensure they get the treatment and guidance they need, when they need it. The health plan also offers customers remote physiotherapy triage, and access to counselling advice and support."

The provider is also offering all consumer and corporate health plan customers subsidised costs with regards to a Public Health England approved Covid-19 antibody test.

Simplyhealth also launched a Healthy Living Hub, free to access, which encourages prevention of illness consisting of articles, guides, and expert insight on living life to the full.

Private medical insurance

Michael Payne, general secretary, The Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII), says that some of the extensions to PMI and health cash plan provider offerings in response to the pandemic will likely become part of the new normal: "We can foresee that some of the services that private health insurers and cash plan providers have introduced in response to physical treatments stopping during the pandemic, such as virtual specialist consultations and remote physiotherapy, will continue to be offered to policyholders even as normal activity returns to private hospitals."

Payne also expects to see a rise in demand for PMI and self-pay options.

"Just as the independent healthcare sector worked with the NHS to provide extra capacity during the lockdown period, we would not be surprised to see the NHS looking to independant hospitals to provide some additonal capacity in routine diagnostics and surgical treatments to help those who are on the increasing waiting lists. However, we must recognise that there are physical limits to the capacity that independent hospitals can provide, which means that it will undoubetedly take a significant period of time before NHS waiting lists are back down to their pre-Covid levels. Against this backdrop, we could see a rise in demand for healthcare insurance and people looking at self-pay options for treatment in private hospitals."

Protection claims

Finally, Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, reports that where income protection, critical illness cover and life are concerned, claims are progressing well, with no major hold-ups as a result of the pandemic. "The industry is doing what it should," he says. "Sometimes, physically getting medical evidence from GPs is difficult - as always - but we're not experiencing any major issues. The problems are all at the front end - underwriting issues such as issues accessing nurse screenings."

